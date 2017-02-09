Credit Unions begin rollout of fingerprint ID logins

Health Services Staffs Credit Union (HSSCU) members can now access their accounts using the fingerprint reader on their smartphone or tablet as part of a partnership with Ireland’s Credit Union software supplier Wellington IT and authentication solutions provider Touchtech.

HSSCU is the first financial institution in Ireland to launch this service, which uses a QR-code and fingerprint as a secure gateway to the HSSCU’s online banking portal, cuOnline and smartphone app cuAnywhere.

Sean Hosford, CEO, HSSCU, said: “As one of Ireland’s largest and strongest credit unions, we continue to build the range of financial services we offer our members. As the first financial institution in Ireland to launch this service, we are demonstrating our commitment to our members in offering the most innovative and secure online and mobile user experience.”

Kevin Bradley, managing director, Wellington IT, said “We have partnered with the Health Services Staffs Credit Union for over 10 years, helping them grow by providing innovative solutions that allow them to offer the best member services. Last year, we introduced a strategy to partner with specialist Fintech companies to provide expertise in specific areas. This combined with our experience means we can offer our customers solutions that help them better compete with other financial institutions. Our work with Touchtech proves we can introduce new technologies to our customers’ existing technology platform with reduced risk.”

Niall Hogan, head of product innovation, Touchtech, said: “This technology simultaneously boosts security and provides a great user experience. We were able to partner with Wellington IT to quickly and efficiently provide a custom solution for health service staff. We look forward to working with Wellington IT and Credit Unions across Ireland and the UK in supporting their digital transformation strategies.”

The HSSCU is the first institution to provide Touchtech’s login authentication platform to its members. Further roll-outs are planned for the rest of 2017.

TechCentral Reporters