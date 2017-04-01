Cortana 2.1.11 for iOS/ Android

img3File.png

Microsoft's digital assistant is available everywhere (nearly)

1 April 2017 | 0

Android
iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 01-04-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Microsoft

Microsoft’s digital assistant Cortana is now available as an app for iOS and Android.

The core functionality is much like similar products. You’re able to ask natural language questions (or type), run web searches, set reminders and alarms, place calls to your contacts, dictate SMS/ texts, and more.

This works well with location, so for example you can have Cortana remind you to pick up some Christmas cards when you’re next at the store.

The major features work just as they do on Windows Phone and Windows 10, so if you’ve used Cortana already you’ll know what to expect.

What you don’t get – because Cortana doesn’t have the control over the system that it gets on a Windows computer – are more low-level features, like opening apps, toggling settings, or launching Cortana hands-free with “Hey, Cortana”.

What’s New in Version 2.1.1

With Cortana V2.1.1 you no longer need to tap the back button. Now you can
swipe back to the previous page from Reminder, Profile, Alarm, and meeting pages.

