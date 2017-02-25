Cortana 1.9.15 for iOS/ Android

Microsoft’s digital assistant Cortana is now available as an app for iOS and Android.

The core functionality is much like similar products. You’re able to ask natural language questions (or type), run web searches, set reminders and alarms, place calls to your contacts, dictate SMS/ texts, and more.

This works well with location, so for example you can have Cortana remind you to pick up some Christmas cards when you’re next at the store.

The major features work just as they do on Windows Phone and Windows 10, so if you’ve used Cortana already you’ll know what to expect.

What you don’t get – because Cortana doesn’t have the control over the system that it gets on a Windows computer – are more low-level features, like opening apps, toggling settings, or launching Cortana hands-free with “Hey, Cortana”.

What’s New in Version 1.9.15

Cortana V1.9.15 gives you:

• Settings on your profile page

• You can connect LinkedIn, Uber and Wunderlist with Cortana