Corrata locks down €1.3m in funding round

Cybersecurity firm gets backing from Delta Partners

Dublin-based mobile cybersecurity start-up Corrata has raised €1.3 million through a financing round led by venture fund Delta Partners.

Corrata’s patent pending software enables organizations to defend against mobile threats, block malicious and inappropriate content from the Web or apps and eliminate unnecessary data usage. Its technology provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over mobile devices, protecting their employees from web, device and infrastructure based threats. Corrata’s solution has been designed to support compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation by minimising the amount of private data collected.

“Security-conscious organisations are increasingly concerned by mobile threats, but struggling to find solutions whichdeliver effective protection,” said Corrata CEO Colm Healy.

“Our award-winning technology provides the most advanced enterprise protection now available. The funding we announced today positions us on the journey towards becoming the global leader in mobile threat defense.”

TechCentral Reporters