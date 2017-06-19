Cork Lego camps to keep enquiring minds busy for the summer

Young engineers toy with Lean it initiative Print Print Life

A new series of Learn It Lego summer camps has been announced for July and August 2017 at locations throughout Cork city and county.

Lifetime Lab will be offering camps for Junior Engineers (6-8 yrs) looking at structures, vehicles, sky scapers, wildmills, cogs and gears, catapults & castles with a focus on teamwork, sharing, and communication.

The Junior Robotics (7-9) camp will see kids build up skills such as programming, building, using motors and sequenceing.

The Senior Engineers (9-12) camp will feature activities using gear ratios, levers and pullys, pnematics, motorised vehicles, robot wars.

The EV3 Senior Robotics (11+) camp will have advanced lego robotics, coding and progamming.

“As a longstanding favourite game, Lego provides children and young adults with a way to express their creativity in a fun, engaging and educational way. Learn It Lego summer camps are an ideal way for young minds to continue to grow and learn during the school holidays, as well as developing new skills and uncovering some new talents of their own,” said Olive Anne O’Hara, Learn It co-ordinator.

“Whatever the child’s age or level of Lego ability, the summer camps are designed to be fun, inclusive and educational. From Lego basic builds, up to high-tech programming and robotics, there is a level for everyone with fun guaranteed.”

The only official partners of Lego education in Ireland, Learn It camps cover a variety of different creative themes such as engineering, science, robotics, mechanics and construction with children learning through activities and fun daily challenges, all of which are age and ability appropriate.

Learn It Lego summer camps are running throughout July and August, in Macroom Community Leisure Centre, Bandon GAA Club, Nemo Rangers, Mallow GAA, Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre, My Place Midleton, Clonakilty Parish centre and at Lifetime Lab at Old Cork Waterworks.

For more information visit www.learnit.ie.

TechCentral Reporters