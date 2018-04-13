Cork, Dublin start-ups to make Boston trip for €2m in cash prizes

Bridge to MassChallenge winners see off competition from 54 companies Print Print Trade

Gasgon Medical and Cortechs Connect beat out competition from against more than 50 start-ups to progress to the next stage of the Bridge to MassChallenge accelerator.

Following an intensive pitching session at the end of the Cork bootcamp, 12 companies from around the world progressed to a week-long bootcamp in Boston for a series of sessions dedicated to entering the US market.

During the week the Boston Irish Business Association convened a networking reception where more than 100 business leaders gathered to meet and support Ireland’s Life Science entrepreneurs.

Gasgon Medical supports front-line medical staff through innovative IV tube products and procedures to ensure better patient outcomes by de-risking infusions.

Cortechs Connect is developing new ways to transform the way cognitive healthcare is delivered by using digital brainwave solutions to remotely track and improve attention.

Both start-ups will now participate in an in-person judging round for the 2018 MassChallenge accelerator from June to November.

If selected, they will join one of MassChallenge’s zero-equity programmes that connects participants to up to $2 million in cash prizes, an established international community of start-ups, world-class mentoring from industry experts, tailored programming, and unrivalled access to corporate partners.

Elaine Walsh, programme manager for Bridge to MassChallenge at Cork County Council, said: “Cork County Council are privileged to have been able to offer this once in a lifetime experience to Ireland’s top entrepreneurs. Travelling with the top 12 to Boston and seeing how eager they are to learn and develop was inspiring.

“I sincerely hope that each participant learned and prospers as a result of their involvement and I have no doubt all 12 will do wonderfully in their respective areas. Having seen these companies grow from their application in November to now I am in awe of the homegrown skill and talent here in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters