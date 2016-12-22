Core FTP LE 2.2.1885

Core FTP LE is an easy-to-use FTP client, that, despite the “Lite Edition” tag, is packed with powerful features.

The program has an intuitive interface that means you’ll feel immediately at home. There’s an Explorer-type window for browsing your local system, another to navigate the remote server, a Site Manager to store your logon details and a status window to keep you in touch with what’s going on – it’s all very straightforward.

Explore the menus, though, and you’ll find there’s plenty of power here, with SFTP/SSH, SSL/TLS, and HTTP/HTTPS support, FTP/HTTP/SOCKS proxy, bandwidth control, and retry, resume and auto-reconnect options, amongst many other useful features. And although the company would like you to buy the program’s big brother, Core FTP Pro, the Lite version doesn’t nag you, display ads, or employ any other annoying tactics to try and change your minds.

So where’s the catch? There’s no scheduler, encryption or integrated ZIP support. The program won’t display thumbnails of your remote directories, and there’s no email notification of a successful transfer. If these are a must then you’ll have to opt for Core FTP Pro (licences start at $34.95), but otherwise Core FTP LE 2.1 should provide all the file transfer protocol you need.

Recent changes include (see changelog for more):

SFTP overflow vulnerability fixed

OpenSSL updated to 1.0.2j

FIPS mode updates

Scheduler transfer “duplicate” option added

Manage SSH keys issue w/file based storage fixed