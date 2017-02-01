Copernic Desktop Search Free 6.0

The search function built into Windows is more advanced than ever before, but there is still room for improvement. Copernic Desktop Search aims to make searching for information stored locally as similar as possible to performing an internet search. At its most basic, the program can be used to index your hard drive before searching for files, emails, message attachments, and more.

But there is much more to this handy search utility. If you’re not entirely certain of the name or location of a file you are looking for, after performing your first search the results can be refined and optimised to home in on what you’re looking for. A search assistant is on hand to make it easier to find files and results can be sorted and grouped as required.

A handy deskbar makes it possible to perform searches from your desktop no matter how many windows you have open and a file preview option enables you to check the contents of files without having to open them. Copernic Desktop Search’s power and speed of use comes from the thorough drive indexing it uses to catalogue the contents of your hard drive. This process can be customised so it only run during idle periods so as not to impact on system performance, and can be scheduled to update at specific times.

When looking at search results you can customise how different types of file should be handled. For example you may want to open certain file types, but open the containing folder for other. In the case of emails, you can open the message, reply to it or forward it. This is a hugely versatile tool that makes it easy and fast to find the files you’re looking for.

Version 6.0 (changelog):

– Added support for Lotus Notes 9

– Added support for Microsoft OneNote files indexation

– Added support for EPUB e-book indexation

– Added support for Offline PST indexation

– Added a new Microsoft Outlook indexing method using an Add-In

– Added a new sort by relevance

– Added a new startup splash screen

– Added a smart indexing performance

– Improved document preview

– Improved PDF document preview

– Add a delay before starting the Outlook Add-in to accelerate Outlook startup