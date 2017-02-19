ConsoleZ 1.18

img3File.png

Extend the command line with tabs, backgrounds, more

19 February 2017

Mike Williams

Date: 19-02-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: Christophe Bucher

ConsoleZ is a feature-packed enhancement for the Windows console.

There’s no installation, and ConsoleZ won’t interfere with your existing command line. Instead, just run Console.exe and it opens its own window.

A toolbar offers buttons to split the console horizontally or vertically, enabling (for example) viewing two consoles side-by-side.

There’s no need to spend an age scrolling the window, looking for some key detail– the built-in Search box will find it right away.

Browser-like tab handling allows you to add, rename, detach, clone, close and otherwise manage as many tabs as you need.

Tabs can be grouped, which means you can enter a command in one, and it’ll be echoed in all the others.

There are a lot of visual tweaks. You’re able to set up custom window styles, adjust transparency, change fonts, select a cursor type, even choose a separate background image per tab, if you like.

This is all ultra-configurable, too. The GUI interface doesn’t mean you’re forced to use the mouse, for instance: just about everything has a keyboard shortcut, and these can all be freely reconfigured to whatever you prefer.

v1.18

! Update tab title current directory in realtime.
! Renaming a tab title to empty is no longer allowed
  (empty string is replaced by tab title from settings).
! Backup settings file using a timestamp (unique backup filename).
! Tabbing framework localization.
+ Workspaces.
+ Option to hide the “close tab” button.
+ Split bar size is configurable.
+ Allow merging tabs (horizontally or vertically).
+ Allow view keeping background, colors and cursor
  when it moved into another tab.
+ Support for reversed video (swap foreground and background).
+ Allow mouse events forwarding.
+ Show Bing image copyright in status bar.
* GDI leaks (thanks to char101).
* Allow choosing environment variables inheritance method.
* Improve Windows 10 glass transparency.
* PowerShell progress bar is fixed on Windows 10.

