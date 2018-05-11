ConsenSys announces Dublin blockchain studio

Working group co-founder Kehoe takes change of third European hub Print Print Careers

Blockchain firm ConsenSys, has confirmed plans to open an ‘innovation studio’ in Dublin in June of 2018. Up to 60 jobs will be created, the majority in software engineering.

The Studio will be a multi-functional facility including a development lab, where engineers will build and deliver blockchain platforms and products using Ethereum act as a centre for client collaboration; and incubate decentralised applications and ‘spoke’ companies.

Projects developed by ConsenSys to date include Ujo Music, an Ethereum based, software services company which helped Imogen Heap release her album in 2015; and Pangea, a blockchain platform for shared property ownership.

Spearheading ConsenSys’ efforts in Dublin is Lory Kehoe, who joined the company from Deloitte, where he founded and was director of the EMEA blockchain lab for nearly three years.

In 2015, Kehoe worked was a founding member of the Irish Blockchain Expert Group, a group of start-ups, public service entities, universities and multinationals working to make Ireland a hub for blockchain projects and industry talent.

“ConsenSys establishing a presence in Dublin is a big deal for Ireland. It shows there is a vibrant cross-industry and cross-sector blockchain ecosystem in the country, which ConsenSys will contribute to and build upon. More specifically, ConsenSys is looking to attract some of the great tech talent that already exists in Ireland, thanks to the many global tech companies that are based here,” said Kehoe (pictured).

Dublin will be ConsenSys’ third hub in Europe and fourth in EMEA, adding to ConsenSys’ network in London, Dubai and Paris.

The European Commission recently appointed ConsenSys as an advisor to the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum, a two-year initiative aimed at helping the European Union to identify high-priority use cases.

TechCentral Reporters