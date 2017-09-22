Connected health champion receives NovaUCD 2017 Innovation Award

The NovaUCD 2017 Innovation Award was presented to UCD Dean of Physiotherapy Prof Brian Caulfield for his championing of a connected health ecosystem in Ireland.

The award was presented during an event today held at NovaUCD, in recognition of Prof Caulfield’s successful commercialisation of research, undertaken at UCD’s School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science.

Over the last 10 years Prof Caulfield’s research programme has been on exploiting technological advances to enhance human performance, in the fields of connected health and sport, through wearable and mobile sensing measurement and intervention applications.

These applications are now opening up new avenues for human performance evaluation and enhancement in areas from elite sport to rehabilitation medicine to gerontology.

His research in these areas has led to significant commercial opportunities in terms of exploitation of intellectual property (IP) by industry partners, including licensing and spin-out activity. His IP portfolio includes eight invention disclosures, four priority and three PCT patent applications and six licences.

He has also collaborated with a range of multi-national and start-up companies including; BioMedical Research Ltd, Fujitsu Laboratories, GE, Intel, Novartis and Shimmer Research.

His collaboration with BioMedical Research resulted in the successful launch of Innovo, a medical device that facilitates effective self-directed, home-based management of stress urinary incontinence.

As a director of the Technology Research for Independent Living Centre he collaborated closely with Dr Barry Greene on the research that now underpins the technology platform of Kinesis Health Technologies established in 2013.

On receiving the NovaUCD 2017 Innovation Award, Prof Caulfield said: “This award reflects the importance of the role that the academic sector can play in developing and evaluating the next wave of technological advances that have the potential to transform our capacity to enhance human performance in health and sport.

“It also demonstrates the strategic importance of interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaboration as none of my research and commercialisation activities would have been possible without such collaboration.

“The award also recognises the huge commitment of my current and past research students who have worked closely with me over many years to develop a connected health research and innovation ecosystem at UCD, in Ireland and further afield.”

TechCentral Reporters