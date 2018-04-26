Comtrade Digital Services moves global base to Sandyford

Company expects double-digit growth following relocation Print Print Trade

Software engineering services and solutions provider Comtrade Digital Services has opened its new global headquarters in Sandyford, Dublin.

The decision is part of the organisation’s plan to grow its Irish and international operations, with better access to target markets in the Ireland, UK and US, along with existing clients.

Comtrade Digital Services is also hoping to take advantage of the local talent, with an aim to expand the Irish team and achieve double-digit growth.

Speaking about the opening of the new global headquarters, Dejan Cusic, business director, Comtrade Digital Services, said: “It is an important milestone for the company and an indication of the success we have enjoyed here in Ireland over the last 15 years.

“Dublin is a city with unrivalled digital prowess and has become a technology hub for leaders in the field, as well as a location of great opportunity. We intend to continue our growth in Ireland, whilst innovating and collaborating with both existing and new customers.”

Viktor Kovacevic, vice president and general manager, Comtrade Digital Services, added: “Our vision at Comtrade Digital Services is to deliver true innovation and leverage emerging technologies to enable businesses to evolve and grow globally.

“We are also committed to sharing our insights through different initiatives and events. Having our global headquarters in Ireland allows us to combine knowledge and experience gained from working across Europe, and utilise this to help clients thrive on a global level.”

Comtrade Digital Services is part of the global Comtrade Solutions Group, which has its main base in Slovenia and has had a presence in Ireland since 2001. With more than 1,500 staff spread across Europe and North America, Comtrade Digital Services helps organisations innovate faster and drive business growth utilising cutting-edge technologies and digitisation strategies.

TechCentral Reporters