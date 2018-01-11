Competitive Start Fund opens for entries on 23 January

First round of 2018 puts emphasis on tech start-ups

The latest round of Enterprise Ireland’s first Competitive Start Fund (CSF) will open to all sectors for applications on 23 January. The €750,000 fund will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding for up to 15 successful applicants.

The purpose of the Fund is to accelerate the growth of start-up companies that have the capability to succeed in global markets.

In the tech space, early stage companies in the Internet, Games, Apps, Mobile, SaaS, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Lifesciences, Cleantech and Industrial Products spaces are all encouraged to apply.

The All Sector CSF is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number and quality of High Potential Start-Up companies (HPSUs) that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Early, department manager, HPSU Start, Enterprise Ireland, said: “A key priority for Enterprise Ireland is to help Irish entrepreneurs and companies with global ambition to start and grow their businesses internationally. This All Sector CSF, with a particular focus on the ICT sector, is the first of eight start-up funds planned for 2018 and provides a kick-start for innovative early stage companies to get off the ground while receiving a critical funding boost of up to €50,000.”

Full details of the competition are available at at www.enterprise-ireland.com/ CSFAllSectors. Closing date for applications is 6 February 2018.

TechCentral Reporters