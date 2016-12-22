Comodo Internet Security Pro 10.0.0.6086

Comodo Internet Security Pro is a collection of powerful tools which aims to keep your PC safe from even the very latest malware.

The suite allows known safe applications to access your system. Untrusted programs are run in an isolated environment where they can’t do any harm to your system, while cloud-based antivirus and behaviour monitoring quickly detects even brand-new, undiscovered threats.

Extra layers of protection include a smart firewall, a thorough spyware scanner, malicious URL blocking and more.

Most of this works entirely automatically, and novice users can simply carry on using their PC just as they did before.

But if you need more control, Comodo Internet Security Pro has plenty to explore. You can monitor process activity in an extended Task Manager; there’s a configurable sandbox for running suspect applications; a versatile Host Intrusion Protection System helps you define exactly what programs can (and can’t) do on your system, and a host of settings and options ensure the program works exactly as you’d like.

What’s new in version 10.0?

– “Secure Shopping” – a safe, isolated environment for all your online transactions – is now available in the Free version

– Real-time SSL certificate checker protects you from fake websites that try to steal your confidential information

– Ever tried to run a program only to find your security software is blocking it – then can’t figure out what you need to do to get it running? Our new ‘unblock applications’ feature allows you to release applications with a single click from whatever security component has blocked them.

– Comodo Firewall lovers here ! Comodo provides you the option to use Unlimited Live Expert Virus Removal with Firewall Advanced package including Geekbuddy 7/24 live help service!

– Complete package version now has an integration with Acronis supported 50 GB Cloud Back up system. It backs up files to a secure online virtual vault. Includes 50GB of free backup space (Upgrades available).

– Brand new interface themes

