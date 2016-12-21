Comodo IceDragon 50.0.0.2

There is certainly plenty of choice in the web browser market these days – some browsers pride themselves on speed, some on extendibility, some on the level of customization that is available. Security is something that all web browsers will claim to offers, but Comodo is a company that produces a range of security software including tailored web browsers designed specifically with security in mind.

You may well have heard of Comodo Dragon which is a secure web browser based on a Chromium core; IceDragon is very much the same idea, but at the core is Mozilla. This is the first release of IceDragon so things are very much in the early stages and are not yet as developed as in Dragon. This is a great choice if you like the idea of a more secure browser and have become used to the way that Firefox works.

Being based on a Mozilla core means that you do not need to make the switch to Chrome, and just as with Comodo Dragon, the security features of IceDragon are multi-layered. You can use secure DNS settings to ensure that known malicious sites are automatically blocked, and this also has the added bonus of helping to improve page loading times.

Built in to the web browser is the Site Inspector which can be used to check the validity of any site you visit. While this is something that could easily be achieved in a different we browser with another extension, it’s a nice inclusion nonetheless. Another built-in extension, with far less of a security focus, makes it possible to share the current pages with your social networking contacts.