Commtech takes plunge with AppRiver

US messaging security provider dips toe in UK and Irish markets

Commtech has struck a strategic channel alliance with AppRiver, a provider of e-mail messaging and Web security solutions.

As a premier distribution partner, Commtech will help to accelerate the rapid growth that AppRiver has achieved and enable extension of their regional market share through Ireland.

Justin Owens, managing director, Commtech Ireland & UK, said: “AppRiver’s security solutions fit seamlessly within our portfolio and we are confident that leveraging our combined technical capabilities and expertise will allow us to deliver additional value to our customers and allow them to deliver secure, differentiated solutions to their end-users.

“AppRiver’s solutions meet the ever increasing requirements for robust protection against the myriad of threats and attacks. Commtech are looking forward to driving new business opportunities and furthering AppRiver’s geographic expansion through this strategic move.”

Rocco Donnino, executive vice president, corporate development, AppRiver, said: “Establishing a relationship with a distribution partner like Commtech is indicative of AppRiver’s mission to introduce competitive productivity and security services to small and mid-sized companies within Ireland and the UK.

“Advanced targeted attacks, phishing schemes, ransomware and other common security threats add to the headaches for IT administrators brought by the disruptiveness of digital business. By offering additional layers of cloud-based security, our customers can quickly maximise their IT investment and lower operational costs.”

AppRiver has a customer base of more than 47,000 companies and over 8 million mailboxes worldwide. The company maintains offices in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Switzerland.

TechCentral Reporters