ColorBlind Click for Chrome 1.0

19 March 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 19-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: ColorBlind Click

ColorBlind Click for Chrome is a free browser extension which helps the colour-blind identify certain colours.

Click the address bar icon and your mouse cursor changes to a crosshair. Move this around the screen and a small square area displays the target colour. Left-click when you’ve found the shade you need and the system tells you the name of the colour and the percentage similarity (the higher the figure, the more accurate the description).

More colours to check? Move the crosshair somewhere else and repeat the process. Keep going for as long as you like, and press Esc when you’re done to restore normal operations.

Please note, for some reason ColorBlind Click didn’t work for us immediately after installation. After closing and restarting the browser it ran smoothly.

