CoffeeCup The Free HTML Editor v15.4

Free HTML Editor is a powerful text-based web design package.

We say “text-based” because the program isn’t WYSIWYG; you need to buy the full version of the program to gain visual editing. Here you must create or edit the HTML code directly. Which is something of a culture shock if you’re used to dragging and dropping elements on a page, but there are some tools to make life easier.

The program includes a Frame Designer, for instance, which allows you to choose your preferred layout in a dialog box, generating and inserting the required code at a click. A Quick Table option makes it just as easy to create the base code for the table size you select. The Insert List dialog quickly generates lists of the type you require from whatever items you enter, and the Preview tab allows you to view the results of your work in a click.

And if you want a really quick start then you can import a page directly from the web, which downloads the code, images, JavaScripts, CSS and more.

However you begin, the Free HTML Editor has plenty of useful features to ensure that you end up with a quality site. Like HTML 5 and CSS3 support; a built-in spell checker and thesaurus; thousands of professional quality bundled graphics; an effective code-cleaner, built-in FTP client, and a Website Projects manager to keep control of multiple sites.

If that’s still not enough, then the full commercial version of the editor adds WYSIWYG editing, a CSS menu designer, full table designer, website colour schemer and more. It’s yours for $69 and you can find out more on the CoffeeCup site.