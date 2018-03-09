Coffee break

A finely roasted selection of stories for your amusement Print Print Radio

On this week’s TechRadio Dusty and Niall kick back with a cup of joe and go through some of the big stories of the week. Get ready for a relaxed take on dodgy connected dolls, another music format biting the dust, unpopular robot cars and 4G on the moon.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.