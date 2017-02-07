CodeTwo Outlook Export 1.3.2.2
7 February 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|07-02-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|CodeTwo
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|16.00 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|2 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
CodeTwo Outlook Export is a free Outlook add-in for exporting just about all Outlook data (any version from 2007 up) to CSV files.
The program installs as an addin, and is launched via an “Export” button on the Outlook ribbon.
You’re able to select precisely which fields to export. There’s support for all the standard fields, and you can add custom (user-defined) fields, too.
Particular combinations of field names can be saved for speedy recall later.
A click on the “Export” button saves your data to a standard CSV file, or you can customise it with your preferred field separator, text qualifier or new line signs.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers