CodeTwo Outlook Export 1.3.2.2

CodeTwo Outlook Export is a free Outlook add-in for exporting just about all Outlook data (any version from 2007 up) to CSV files.

The program installs as an addin, and is launched via an “Export” button on the Outlook ribbon.

You’re able to select precisely which fields to export. There’s support for all the standard fields, and you can add custom (user-defined) fields, too.

Particular combinations of field names can be saved for speedy recall later.

A click on the “Export” button saves your data to a standard CSV file, or you can customise it with your preferred field separator, text qualifier or new line signs.