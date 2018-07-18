Codec wins Microsoft Ireland Country Partner of the Year
Microsoft Ireland has announced annual Partner of the Year awards at the Inspire event in Las Vegas.
The winner of the County Partner of the Year award for 2018 was Codec, its second successive win.
The partner awards recognise Microsoft Ireland’s top partners, who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Codec is a full stack solutions consultancy, headquartered in Dublin with offices in Cork, Galway, Belfast, London, Cologne and Warsaw, providing solutions to large corporates and enterprise businesses across the financial services, utilities, retail, manufacturing, renewables, pharma and public sectors. It employs nearly 200 staff, with rapid growth, Codec is expanding its team of experts to empower businesses in the public and private sectors.
“We are delighted to recognise Codec as Microsoft Ireland’s Partner of the Year once again,” said Aisling Curtis, commercial director, Microsoft Ireland. “Given the quality and calibre of all the entrants Codec’s win is all the more impressive as it continues to distinguish itself as a top partner. Codec exemplifies remarkable expertise, innovation and versatility in bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for our customers”.
Other winners were E&Y, Spanish Point, and Ergo, with awards for compliance, application modernisation, and modern workplace. Action Point was recognised for its work in the data and AI category, while Threatscape received an award for its work in the security space. Micromail won an award for its work in licensing, and Microwarhouse was a winner in the channel distribution category.
Microsoft acknowledged partners with 39 different global award opportunities, celebrating each of the core partner competencies – including cloud technology, public sector, citizenship and many more. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,600 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies. There are also 102 different Country Partner of the Year Awards that honour partner achievements across the globe.
Ireland Partner Awards Winners
Data Centre Transformation
- Winner: Codec
- Finalist: Ergo
- Finalist: Action Point
Application Modernisation
- Winner: Spanish Point
- Finalist: Ergo
- Finalist: Action Point
Modern Workpace
- Winner: Ergo
- Finalist: Evros
- Finalist: Nitec
Business Application
- Winner: Codec
- Finalist: Spanish Point
- Finalist: Ergo
Data & AI
- Winner: Action Point
- Finalist: Spanish Point
- Finalist: Codec
Security
- Winner: Threatscape
- Finalist: Ergo
- Finalist: Nitec
Licensing
- Winner: Micromail
Channel Distribution
- Winner: Microwarehouse
- Finalist: Vuzion
- Finalist: West Coast
Software Asset Management / Compliance
- Winner: E&Y
