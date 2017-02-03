CloudApp 4.1.1

Sharing documents with others can be hassle. You could mail attachments, or make use of services like Google Docs, but what if you’re looking for a quick and easy hassle-free way to share files, photos and other media via simple links rather than clogging up people’s inboxes with files they may have no interest in receiving?

CloudApp could be the answer. It offers a free account with up to 10 daily uploads at a maximum of 25MB per file. A $5/month Pro option ups the figure to unlimited uploads (250MB limit), but for the casual user the free version should be ample.

Sign up with an email and password, check your mail for the activation link and you’re good to go.

Now your account is up and running, you want a simple way to share files with your friends, which is where CloudApp comes in. This free app creates a cloud icon in the menu bar: drag your chosen file to this (or select the file and press your choice of hotkey combination – [Alt] + [C] is the default) and the program does the rest: uploads it to your online space and copies a short link to your clipboard. Just open up your email or chat tool, paste the link and you’re done.

You can take screenshots of anything on your Mac and share those too. CloudApp also ships with a range of plugins known as Raindrops: activate these to integrate the service with other apps too. Job done. No, seriously, that’s it.

What’s New in Version 4.1.1

Fixed

– CloudApp is fully compatible with macOS Sierra. But no longer supporting Mavericks. 4.1.1 is a special final release for you Mavericks users. Future versions will no longer be compatible.

– Surf report for you Mavericks users: The wind is turning onshore and the sun has set. Time to upgrade your OS.