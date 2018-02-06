Cloud Credential Council appoints O’Loughlin as MD

The Cloud Credential Council (CCC), the member-driven organisation that develops, accredits and certifies vendor-neutral education, training, and examinations for ICT, has appointed Mark O’Loughlin as managing director.

O’Loughlin brings 20 years’ experience in the IT industry to CCC, most recently as managing director of consulting firm Red Circle Strategies, and previously as head of Advisory, Consulting, and Training.

O’Loughlin is a recognised industry figure in the field of IT management and cloud computing. He was founder and managing director of Red Circle Strategies which specialises in providing advisory, consulting, training and management services to business and IT organisations, with a focus on innovation and embracing digital disruption.

Author of two books, O’Loughlin has written ‘Professional Cloud Service Manager (PCSM),’ one of the core certifications provided by the CCC and ‘The Service Catalog’ published as part of the ITSM Best-Practice library. O’Loughlin is a professional keynote speaker, regularly speaks at conferences and events. He is a former director at itSMF Ireland, a Fellow of the Irish Computer Society (FICS) and was one of the first people globally to be awarded the ITIL Master accreditation.

“I am delighted to join the executive leadership team at the CCC. I look forward to driving and expanding the CCC’s global portfolio of vendor-neutral training and educational products, examinations and certifications while supporting our extensive global partner and client network. I am also looking forward to driving innovations into the marketplace through the CCC, and expanding how the CCC can help organisations succeed in delivering their business goals by using the latest digital capabilities, emerging technologies and new-world thinking” said O’Loughlin.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the CCC. His appointment reflects the ambition of the Board of the CCC to grow our portfolio and support our partners and customer community. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mark to the CCC,” said Sukhbir Jasuja, Chairman CCC.

