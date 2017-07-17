Cloud CIX announces massive Cork expansion

Data centre operator looks to position Cork as connectivity champion

Data centre operator Cloud CIX has announced ambitious plans to expand its capabilities by 500%.

The development, located at Hollyhill in Cork, will be completed in April 2018 – to coincide with Cloud CIX’s 10th anniversary – and will nearly double the footprint of the site to 32,000 square feet. More significantly this extension allows CIX to extend capability from 500kW to 3MW, making it a significant facility by international standards. The technical specification for the new build is one of the best in the world, allowing clients achieve both high power density and low and industry leading energy efficiency.

The €6 million investment with an expected follow-on investment of a further €6 million in IT infrastructure, is the second major expansion since Cloud CIX was established in 2008, and follows the opening of a second data hall in 2014.

The development is expected to strengthen the region as an IT power centre, helping to attract even more businesses in the sector to locate here. Jerry Sweeney has also adopted a policy of ‘shopping local’ and has worked with Cork-based companies and suppliers wherever possible in the expansion process.

“Since opening the business in 2008, we have seen an amazing increase in the sophistication our customers’ demands from us. Initially we were focused on networking, power and cooling but soon our customers needed managed services… At Cloud CIX we anticipate the demands of the marketplace and we continue to invest and deliver capability to match these demands,” said CEO and owner, Jerry Sweeney.

“I really believe Cork has the potential to be a major connectivity centre similar to Marseilles. With 12 major subsea cables, Marseilles connects Europe to Africa across the Mediterranean and via the Suez Canal to the Far East.

“Cork should focus on becoming a switching centre with connections to North and South America, mainland Europe, and the Far East via the Arctic. With Cork’s existing renewables focused power infrastructure and ever improving subsea connectivity, Cork will attract more data centre business. Cloud CIX continues to lead the way on this path for the region.”

Cloud CIX has more than 150 small and large clients including Dell EMC, Masterlink Logistics, Bon Secours Hospital Group, Populo, Viatel, and the PM Group.

TechCentral Reporters