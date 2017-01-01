CloneApp 1.19.790

CloneApp is a free portable tool which can back up and restore application settings. This could be very convenient if you’re reinstalling or migrating your system, as you can easily restore your application’s configuration.

Run the program as an administrator, and a list of supported applications appear on the left. There are approaching 150, including plenty of big names: 7-Zip, Photoshop, Adobe Reader, Avast Free Antivirus, BlueStacks, Classic Shell, Gimp, Google Chrome, Google Earth, IrfanView, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Office 2010/ 2013, VLC Media Player, and a pile of Windows settings (Favorites, Contacts, Network folder settings, Start Menu and more).

The idea is that you select the applications you’d like to back up (or click “Select Installed” to run a full backup), then click “Start CloneApp” and watch as the files, folders and Registry keys are backed up.

By default the data is saved to a CloneApp folder. If you’re saving the data as a backup then you may want to change that – click Options for the relevant setting.

You’ll quickly figure out how to restore your settings (select the target applications and click Restore).

If you like the idea, CloneApp can be extended with “plug-ins”, plain text files which define exactly which files, folders and Registry keys the program should preserve.

Version 1.18.790 brings (ChangeLog):

– Due to several false positives, the changes made for DEP Compatibility in the last Version v1.18.778 were now reversed

(For more information: http://www.mirinsoft.com/index.php/forum/cloneapp-bug-reporting/348-bug-and-solution-to-cloneapp-won-t-launch)

– Several internal Code optimizations