Clipboard Master 4.5.0

The clipboard is a seriously useful tool that not only makes it easy to insert images and other objects into documents, but also helps to save a great deal of time by making it possible to very quickly copy and paste text from one place to another. But the default clipboard built into Windows has one fairly serious limitation – it can only hold one object or text snippet at a time.

This is where Clipboard Master can help, making it possible to store multiple text snippets, files and images in memory at any one time ready to be pasted into folders or documents. This is obviously a very useful feature, but anyone who regularly uses the same text snippets – such as writers and coders – will enjoy the ability to organise your most frequently used objects in folders to make them easy to find and edit when required.

A series of keyboard shortcuts can be configured to make it possible to paste any of a number of clipboard objects into the current document or folder, but you also have the option of browsing through the Clipboard Master interface to choose what you are looking for.

Unlike the Windows clipboard, Clipboard Master can be used to copy and paste text both with and without formatting. As well as using keyboard shortcuts, multi-button mice can be configured to provide easy access to pasting options. There are a huge number of options to explore in Clipboard Master that can help to dramatically improve your workflow and make your more productive.

Version 4.5.0 brings these improvements (full changelog):

New Features:

Improved secure pasting

Improved hotkeys with a given duration to be pressed

New Flexi Key function: paste text. E.g. Pressing after exact one characters pastes :

Added new hotkeys for download

Textes from menu can not be copied (Strg+C)

Function Simulating Mouse buttons: now in combination with Shift, Ctrl, Alt possible

Fixed bugs:

Fixed problems with the password safe

Focus was sometime not set correct e.g. in Chrome

Fixed problems with hotkey 2 x AltGr and AltGr pressed for e.g. 300 milliseconds

Filter types from file open/save dialogs were added to the clip list