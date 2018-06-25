Clinishift says all the right things at upStart

Dublin-based clinical shift management service comes away with £5,000 prize Print Print Trade

Clinishift beat out competition from 24 start-ups to take the top prize in this year’s upStart 2018 competition at Digital DNA 2018 in Belfast.

The European-wide start-up pitch competition – hosted by leading start-up publication and platform Startacus – sees the company win £5,000 in cash along with a host of other prizes.

Based in Dublin, CliniShift is a bespoke software solution that works as a communication platform connecting clinical staff with hospital managers who manage rosters.

Second prize went to AiPatient, which seeks to improve the quality of medical training through the use of artificial intelligence.

Amiee Madden, Clinishift founder and CEO, said: “I feel very proud and humble to have won amongst such stiff competition. I’d like to thank everyone sincerely for giving Clinishift this opportunity and I hope we really make a difference with our technology for health providers and hospitals.”

Simon Bailie, commercial director, Digital DNA, said: “Once again, upStart has uncovered some of the greatest entrepreneurial talent from across Europe. The pitches were fantastic but we’ve managed to find a very worthy winner and I’d like to congratulate Clinishift for taking the top prize.

“With the range of prizes, it is getting the best support to take it to the next level and we look forward to hearing about its continued success in the next few years.”

TechCentral Reporters