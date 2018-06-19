Client Solutions completes buyback

Software and services company departs from Tech Data Print Print Trade

Software services provider Client Solutions has completed a buyback from Tech Data led by its original management team, including the company founders Shemas Eivers and Teddy McCarthy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

Established in 1994, Client Solutions delivers software solutions and services for companies across a range of industries, such as telecom, utilities, finance, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

“The founders and management buyout is an exciting new phase in the history of Client Solutions and is a great opportunity to grow significantly based on a solid and tenured team,” said Eivers, co-founder and chairman. “The team has won many corporate awards and now wants to combine that corporate knowledge with the passion of employee ownership for the benefit of our existing loyal customer base.”

Miriam Murphy, senior vice president, advanced solutions at Tech Data, said: “We wish Client Solutions the very best for the future. Tech Data remains committed to the ongoing development of scalable service offerings that enable, enhance and accelerate the success of our partners as we execute on our strategy of building a next-generation IT distributor.”

TechCentral Reporters