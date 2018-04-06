Client Solutions adds 20 jobs to SAP division

Client Solutions, part of the service team at Tech Data, is creating 20 jobs in its SAP division.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the growing SAP team at Client Solutions. We have a great reputation for delivering successful projects and business transformation,” said Thibault Dartevelle, SAP division manager. “The additional roles we are creating will strengthen our position in the market and our ability to deliver innovation.”

Client Solutions is the only SAP gold channel reseller of SAP S/4HANA suite targeted at the mid-market in Ireland. The company also operates two dedicated SAP support teams: Cork for functional support and Barcelona for SAP technology support; both are certified as an SAP partner centre of expertise, offering support services to a range of blue-chip companies in Ireland and across Europe, the MIddle East and Asia.

TechCentral Reporters

