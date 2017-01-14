Click and Clean for Chrome 8.9.5

Do a more thorough job of cleaning all traces of your browsing history with this powerful add-in

Downloads

14 January 2017 | 0

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 14-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: MixeSoft

Click&Clean is an innovative and totally free solution for your PC
that will help you to:

– Scan your PC for Malware
– Delete your browsing history,
– Remove download history,
– Erase temporary files,
– Clear cookies and Empty cache,
– Delete client-side Web SQL Databases
– Remove Flash Cookies (LSOs)
– Protect your privacy by cleaning up all traces of your internet activity,
– Clean up your hard drives and Free up more disk space, icluding secure file    deletion using external applications,  like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner.

This powerful solution enables you to do all that mentioned above instantly, with one click on the TP roll icon in the Chrome toolbar.

v.7.9 Release Notes:
☢ Added New Anti-Malware Database (by BitDefender Labs)
✔ Compatibility with the latest:
☯ Comodo Dragon 18.1.2
☯ Chrome Stable v18.0.1025, Beta v19.0.1084, Dev v20.0.1105, Canary v20.0.1111
+ Minor improvements and optimizations
 

