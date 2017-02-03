Clanwilliam Health gets fresh view from VideoDoc

Clanwilliam Health and VideoDoc have announced a partnership enabling GPs across Ireland using a Clanwilliam health system to hold video consultations with their patients. The new technology will allow clinicians to offer their patients face to face appointments from the comfort of the patients’ own homes.

Video consultation is expected to be available in all Clanwilliam Health GP software’s by the end of June this year. Primarily for minor ailments or straightforward consultations, doctors will now have the ability to triage, treat, diagnose, prescribe and follow up with patients.

VideoDoc and Clanwilliam Health will be kicking off a series of regional roadshows in April to work with GPs on rolling out the new technology.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Clanwilliam Health, to bring telemedicine capability to the greater network of GP surgeries in Ireland,” said Dr Robert Kelly, medical director of VideoDoc. “This service utilises modern technology to address service concerns of today, overcoming growing patient concerns such as accessibility in rural locations, unnecessary spread of infection, or being able to see your GP without having to take time off work.”

Eileen Byrne, managing director, Clanwilliam Health, said: “Video consultations will enable GPs to care for their patients in a virtual environment. It’s an innovative feature which does not replace the traditional GP visit, but rather is a supplement to it. For older patients or people in remote locations, it means you can have access to your trusted GP without having to travel. This technology allows GPs to follow up with their patients, to monitor their progress and ensure that they are being given optimum care.”

VideoDoc is offered through a Web portal and mobile application. It has been built with patient privacy in mind and complies with Ireland’s Data Protection Act and the US HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

Founded in 2014, VideoDoc helps doctors and patients re-design the healthcare system, and is currently partnered with VHI, Beaumont Hospital, Group Schemes in Ireland, and has an extensive pipeline of partnerships in the UK.

TechCentral Reporters