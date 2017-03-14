ClaimVantage announces new jobs at Sandyford base

Fintech firm puts out call for developers, QA professionals

Dublin-based ClaimVantage, an international technology provider of claim management software to insurance companies today announced a 60% increase in staff at their Dublin office, to take account of recent growth and expansion.

The new hires will be employed over the next 12 months in include software engineering and quality assurance.

ClaimVantage CEO Leo Corcoran said: “We are looking to expand our industry-leading team in Dublin to implement cloud-based claim management software solutions around the globe. As we continue to grow in the AsiaPac region, we are looking for people to join us as we continue to create the future in digital insurance and insurtech.”

As well as increasing its staff serving Irish market, ClaimVantage will also be hiring 12 employees in the US, and Asia Pacific regions.

TechCentral Reporters