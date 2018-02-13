Citrix snaps up Internet traffic firm Cedexis

Citrix has announced its acquisition of Internet traffic management company Cedexis. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

This acquisition further differentiates the Citrix secure digital perimeter (SDP) approach to security and performance. With modern distributed applications powered by micro-services in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Citrix can now offer dynamic real time intelligent traffic management that enables infrastructure orchestration and real-time actionable insights into end user engagement.

“IT teams will be able to respond and act quicker when troubleshooting network issues, managing load across clouds, and handling capacity changes to scale with business needs,” said Steve Shah, VP of product management at Citrix. “Moreover, IT can reduce network and cloud costs while providing the best end user experience. It’s like combining GPS and a self-driving car to ensure traffic takes the most efficient and effective route; it is a game changer.”

Ryan Windham, CEO, Cedexis, said: “Citrix and Cedexis are a natural combination. We see tremendous value for our customers and partners, along with significant growth potential for our solutions. Citrix is the clear leader in software defined networking that helps IT adopt and manage complex cloud environments. It makes sense to combine our offerings into a comprehensive secure digital perimeter approach, which unifies and delivers the apps, data and services people need to be productive.”

TechCentral Reporters