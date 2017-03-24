citizen AID 1.0.0.3

img3File.png

What to do in a disaster

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

24 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 24-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: citizen AID

Citizen AID is a UK government-sponsored app which gives advice on the best immediate response to a bomb blast or armed attack. (It’s designed for UK users, for example with the UK 999 emergency number, but most of the content could help anyone, anywhere.)

We expected this to be the kind of basic instruction that just about everyone would know already, and at first it looks that way. If there’s an ongoing attack, for instance, you’re advised to run, hide if that’s not possible, tell the emergency services and only treat the injured once you know you’re safe.

That’s just the start, though. The app also has tips that might not have occurred to you, like turning your phone to silent if you’re worried about attackers still being around. It summarises the key details you should tell the emergency services: the nature of the attack, exact location, number of injured, whether they’re walking or not walking, current dangers, any emergency services present. And it also lists the immediate first aid steps to take for different kinds of injuries.


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Twitter users pay to use TweetDeck?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel