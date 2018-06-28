Cisco’s 100 new jobs and programme for digital development

In support of Ireland’s Project Ireland 2040 plan for social, economic and cultural development, Cisco has announced a programme aims to help accelerate the digitisation, which will see 100 new highly-skilled jobs, including 30 software development roles around artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and internet of things (IoT) in Galway.

The new roles will be based across offices in both Dublin, as indirect hires in partnership with N3, and at the cloud collaboration R&D operation in Galway to develop the Webex portfolio and in voice, video, and chat collaboration.

“Ireland is at a pivotal point, with nearly one million additional people anticipated to be living and working in the country by 2040. Technology has the power to help the nation accelerate its digital future and advance its social, economic and cultural development. Today’s launch of our Country Digital Acceleration programme is our commitment to helping support the nation’s ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation, which are key to creating an inclusive digital Ireland.” Chuck Robbins, chairman and chief executive, Cisco.

According to Cisco, digitisation has the potential to improve everything from quality of life to national productivity, but it comes with shared challenges and opportunities for innovation that are best solved collaboratively. The company says it has an established programme of partnership with selected governments around the world, its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme aims to support the digital goals of the nation by working with everyone from government, industry, academia and the workforce of the future.

Here, Cisco said its CDA programme will concentrate on three key areas, infrastructure, industry, and digital skills.

The company said it would collaborate with public and private sector organisations to help realise the benefits of digital infrastructure for communities and organisations across the country, in critical national infrastructure in areas such as road, rail and utilities.

It will work with government and industry to help support digital innovation in key areas such as manufacturing mobility and cybersecurity. And to ensure the workforce of tomorrow is properly equipped, Cisco is launching an initiative to help provide free access to digital skills training for everyone in Ireland. This will be achieved through courses which will include the basics of getting online and an ‘Intro to cyber-security’ will be made available by public institutions such as libraries.

“With 90% of all jobs anticipated to require digital skills in the next 20 years, the Cisco Networking Academy (NetAcad) is helping arm millions of people globally with skills for employability, including 20,000 people in Ireland so far,” said Cisco.

