Cisco to offload data virtualisation business

Integration, API management and analytics software vendor Tibco has entered into an agreement to acquire Cisco’s data virtualisation business.

Specifically, the acquisition will see Cisco’s Information Server, a solution that powers enterprise-scale data virtualisation, and associated consulting and support services, become part of Tibco.

Cisco’s data virtualisation business was also the result of an acquisition in 2013 of Composite Software for approximately $180 million.

“Data virtualisation helps our customers find and analyse the data they need in hours or days, rather than months, so that they can quickly discover insights and take insight-driven action,” said Tibco senior vice president of analytics Mark Palmer.

“The next generation of business intelligence depends on doing more with analytics than just putting data on a graph. Data virtualisation is a key component of getting the right data at the right time to business analysts, data scientists, and automated applications using streaming analytics.”

The acquisition will strengthen Tibco ’s analytics portfolio, allowing businesses to get analytic solutions into production faster, while continuing to adapt as data sources change from traditional databases and big data sources to cloud and IoT.

“The Cisco technology can access a large, diverse, and complex set of enterprise data stores and create a virtual data layer for analytics without disturbing the source data,” the company said.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

