Cisco and Apache issue Zero-Day flaw warnings

Cisco's Talos team says Apache Struts vulnerability is being targeted in the wild Print Print Pro

Cisco’s Talos security team has observed active attacks against a zero-day vulnerability in Apache’s Struts, a popular Java application framework. Cisco started investigating the vulnerability shortly after it was disclosed, and found a number of active attacks.

In an advisory, Apache says the problem with Struts exists within the Jakarta Multipart parser.

“It is possible to perform a RCE attack with a malicious Content-Type value. If the Content-Type value isn’t valid an exception is thrown which is then used to display an error message to a user,” the warning explained.

“If you are using Jakarta based file upload Multipart parser, upgrade to Apache Struts version 2.3.32 or 2.5.10.1. You can also switch to a different implementation of the Multipart parser.”

The alternative is the Pell parser plug-in, which uses Jason Pell’s multipart parser instead of the Common-FileUpload library, Apache explains. More information can be found in their documentation.

In addition, administrators concerned about the issue could just apply the proper updates, which are currently available.

In a blog post, Cisco said they discovered a number of attacks that seem to be leveraging a publicly released proof-of-concept to run various commands. Such commands include simple ones (‘whoami’) as well as more sophisticated ones, including pulling down malicious ELF executable and running it.

An example of one attack, which attempts to copy the file to a harmless directory, ensure the executable runs, and that the firewall is disabled is boot-up, is below:

Both Cisco and Apache urge administrators to take action, either by patching or ensuring their systems are not vulnerable.

This is not the first time the Struts platform has come under attack. In 2013, Chinese hackers were using an automated tool to exploit known vulnerabilities in order to install a backdoor.

IDG News Service