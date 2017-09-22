Circle opens global HQ in Dublin

Payments app developer Circle Pay has opened a new global HQ in Dublin to house their growing team. The company also announced plans to grow the base to 30 employees by the end of March 2018.

Circle Pay’s customer growth in Europe has reached 800% and payments volume has grown by more than 700% in Europe alone in the past year. Most of Circle Pay’s European customers are millennials, with 90% below 35-years-old and 60% below 25.

Circle Pay recently launched social money messages for groups and events.

Through ​Circle Pay Groups ​​users​ ​can ​request​ ​and ​​send ​​money​ ​in​ ​a​ ​single​ ​group ​​conversation among​​ ​teammates, ​​friends,​ and​ ​other​ ​social​ ​​groups. Group conversations can be had but with payment functionality built in. Money ​threads​ ​​the​ group​ ​chat​ ​​and as with all Circle Pay transactions, it’s fun and easy and facilitates the sharing of ​​photos, ​emojis, memes ​and​ ​​images.

Using events will allow the user to create a destination to host payments for a cause, goal, party, trip or any other event.

“​We ​​actively ​​make​ ​markets ​​on ​major​ ​crypto-exchanges ​​and​ ​provide​ ​significant​ ​scale​ ​in​ over​ ​ ​the​ ​counter ​(OTC)​ trading​ ​with​ large​​ ​natural buyers ​​and​ ​sellers​ ​of​ ​crypto​ assets,” said founder, chairman and CEO Jeremy Allaire. ​”Last​ ​August​ ​​Circle directly ​​traded​ ​over​ ​$2 billion​ ​in​ ​crypto​ assets.​”

TechCentral Reporters