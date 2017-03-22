Circle to double Irish workforce

Casual payments provider builds on local presence

Casual payments service provider Circle is to double staff numbers in their Dublin Offices over the next two years bringing the amount of employees to 30. The new roles will be mainly in the areas of customer support, risk, and compliance.

The announcement was made at an event held in Dogpatch Labs last night by Circle co-founder Sean Neville and managing director for Europe Marieke Flament (pictured).

Circle has seen a 300% quarter-onquarter growth over the past year with its expansion into Ireland, Spain, the UK, US and China. This was facilitated by the $136 million investment from Facebook’s investor Jim Breyer and Goldman Sachs among others.

“As we grow and expand Circle’s presence across Europe, our Irish operations will become a strategic anchor which will continue to expand,” said Neville.

“Circle launched its US dollar product in November 2015, and followed with sterling and euro currencies in 2016 – in the UK in April and in Spain and Ireland in October.

“Circle has millions of customers globally, and after less than a year since our European launch, we are very happy to see hundreds of thousands of European customers embrace new social payment behaviours and Circle’s vision of making money work the way the Internet does.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA, said: “Circle is a high-growth, disruptive fintech company and is a very welcome addition to this growing sector in Ireland.”

Circle managing director for Europe Marieke Flament was interviewed on the 9 December edition of TechRadio. Listen below.

TechCentral Reporters