Chrome Extension Source Viewer 1.4

img3File.png

View the source of Chrome and Firefox extensions

Print

PrintPrint
Developer & Programming

Read More:

22 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
Mac
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 22-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Rob Wu

Chrome Extension Source Viewer (CESV) is a free Chrome extension which, as its name suggests, makes it easy to view the source – and embedded images – of Chrome or Firefox extensions.

Once installed, CESV displays a “CRX” icon in the address bar whenever it can be used. Just browse the Chrome store or addons.mozilla.org, find an extension, click the icon and its source is displayed in a new tab.

This opens with two panes. Extension files are listed on the left, and clicking any of these displays its code – nicely formatted and with syntax highlighting – on the right.

Developers can filter these files to explore the code, mark-up, locales and other files, run regular expression searches to find the content they need, or save the source locally as a CRX or ZIP file.

Even if you’re not interested in the low-level technicalities, you can still use CESV to find images, view and maybe save them locally.

– 1.3.2: Bugfix to allow unusual extension URLs to be opened again.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Are you confident you antivirus software keeps your PC safe?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel