Chrome Extension Source Viewer 1.4
22 January 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 3.5
|Date:
|22-01-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Rob Wu
|Operating Systems:
|Android
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
iPad
|File Size:
|244.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Chrome Extension Source Viewer (CESV) is a free Chrome extension which, as its name suggests, makes it easy to view the source – and embedded images – of Chrome or Firefox extensions.
Once installed, CESV displays a “CRX” icon in the address bar whenever it can be used. Just browse the Chrome store or addons.mozilla.org, find an extension, click the icon and its source is displayed in a new tab.
This opens with two panes. Extension files are listed on the left, and clicking any of these displays its code – nicely formatted and with syntax highlighting – on the right.
Developers can filter these files to explore the code, mark-up, locales and other files, run regular expression searches to find the content they need, or save the source locally as a CRX or ZIP file.
Even if you’re not interested in the low-level technicalities, you can still use CESV to find images, view and maybe save them locally.
– 1.3.2: Bugfix to allow unusual extension URLs to be opened again.
