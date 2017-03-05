ChrisPC Win Experience Index 4.70

img3File.png

Access the Windows Experience Index in Win 10

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: Chris PC

The Windows Experience Index (WEI) is a benchmarking system which provides performance scores for your PC’s processor, RAM, hard drive, 2D and 3D graphics. The interface for WEI was dropped in Windows 8.1, but the command line tool which ran the tests (winsat.exe) is still present, and ChrisPC Win Experience Index uses this to calculate and display your PC’s ratings.

The benchmarking process works just as it did with the original tool. Close any other running applications, launch ChrisPC Win Experience Index, and click “Rate this computer”. The program will then carry out its various tests while you wait. Once it’s finished, you’ll see separate scores for your CPU, RAM, graphics and hard drive, with the lowest highlighted as your “base score”; if someone’s asked for your system WEI, then this is probably the figure they want.

If any of these scores appears significantly lower than you expected, it could mean some other process was also grabbing system resources while ChrisPC Win Experience Index was running. Make sure there’s no background program running some heavy duty task (a virus scan, say), then click “Re-run the assessment” to try again.

If there are still any issues then you can use the Windows tool winsat.exe to create a report manually (launch an elevated command prompt and type winsat /? for your options). ChrisPC Win Experience Index uses winsat.exe itself, though, so this shouldn’t make any difference: the program will display the same scores that you’d have seen with Windows 10.

PLEASE NOTE: the setup program will by default install adware along with its own code. To avoid this, pay close attention during setup, and choose the “Decline” option or clear the relevant checkboxes as necessary.

Version 4.70 changes include (Full Version History):

Improved support for Windows 10.
Other fixes and improvements.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel