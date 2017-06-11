ChrisPC Screen Recorder 1.30

ChrisPC Screen Recorder is a versatile desktop recorder in both cut-down free-for-personal-use and commercial (24.99 Euro) editions.

Both builds offer recording of full-screen, application window and rectangular areas, in windowed or borderless forms (ideal for games or video) and with audio support.

There’s support for highlighting your mouse cursor and playing a sound on mouse clicks, helpful in video tutorials.

You’re able to configure the video encoder, quality, frame rate, audio source (“what you hear” or your microphone), audio codec and more.

Most of this is controlled via a simple toolbar, but there are also customisable hotkeys for capture type, “start” and “stop” recording.

The main issue with the free build is you’re restricted to 10 minutes recording only.

Your video also has a watermark, but this is relatively small and at the lower part of the frame. It doesn’t get in the way of the main action and shouldn’t be an issue for personal use.

Upgrading lifts these restrictions and gets you video trimming, the ability to set your own watermarks, free technical support, and a licence to use the program commercially.

What’s new:

Improved support for Windows 8 and Windows 10.

Other fixes and improvements.