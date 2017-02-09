ChrisPC Free Anonymous Proxy 7.00

Setting up an anonymous proxy is generally a very effective way to maintain your browsing privacy, but it can also be a complicated process. Unless, that is, you get some help from ChrisPC Free Anonymous Proxy, which makes it as easy as clicking a button.

Just about everything happens from a single dialog, and the main option you might want to consider there is choosing your preferred proxy country. There are 50 possibilities, from Argentina to the USA, or you can simply accept the default “Random Country” setting and see what happens.

Once you’ve sorted that out, though, all that’s left to do is click “Connect to proxy”. ChrisPC Free Anonymous Proxy will then find a proxy server for you, modify your settings to use it, and you’ll immediately be ready to surf with your new identity and IP address. (Although it may be wise to restart your browser, just to avoid potential problems.)

This all worked just fine for us; we were given a French IP address and could then browse as normal. Browsing speeds were a little slow, but you can always try connecting to another server. And the program also allows you to selectively activate the proxy for, say, just Opera, so you could use that only when necessary, and turn to another browser when performance was important.

ChrisPC Free Anonymous Proxy won’t (for the most part) allow you to watch TV from sites such as Hulu, the BBC and so on. The developers have produced an Expat addon which they claim will do the trick, though – it’s yours for $14.99.

Please note, ChrisPC Free Anonymous Proxy attempts to install additional free software during its setup process. There’s lots of it, and you need to do different things to avoid installing each one (click Decline here, Skip there, clear some checkboxes maybe) so read each step carefully before clicking “Next” or “Finish”.

Version 7.00:

– Improved proxy engine with faster and safer connections using latest OpenSSL library.

– Improved support for Windows 10 version 1607.

– Improved proxy connection for USA, UK, France, Germany proxies.

– Updated ads blocker and privacy scripts.

– Other minor fixes and improvements.