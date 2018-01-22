Chips@School competition reaches for solutions beyond STEM

Infineon, AMBER launch transition year challenge

Infineon Technologies Ireland, Bridge21 and AMBER have launched Chips@School, a week-long project and competition that will bring students with interests in science, engineering, technology, business, and art.

During the week teams of transition year students will research, prototype, and present new tech ideas addressing a social or environmental issue.

Guided by Bridge21 facilitators and AMBER researchers, teams will learn about the technical applications of chips, coding and sensors, as well as personal development such as presentation training, team and time management.

On the final day, students will pitch their new idea to a panel of judges who will decide on a winning team.

“Infineon Technologies Ireland is dedicated to encouraging enthusiasm for technology and supports the smart brains of tomorrow by providing a platform for Transition Year Students to develop innovative and sustainable ideas for the future,” said Randolph Knobloch, managing director at Infineon Technologies Ireland. “Chips@School Ireland is a great opportunity to expand the already very successful format in Germany and Singapore. We look forward to further expanding our collaboration with the project partners in 2018.”

Prof Jake Byrne, STEM programme manager, Bridge21, said: “Bridge21 is excited to be part of the Chips@School Transition Year Project and Competition in 2018. This programme offers us an opportunity to think creatively about how we can create a unique and authentic learning experience for students – one that brings together our industry partners and academic knowledge in a fast paced, hands on environment. In addition to technical knowledge students will also develop skills such as teamwork, presentation, time management, business modelling and coding.”

AMBER education & public engagement officer Dr Rachel Kavanagh said: “This unique project has provided a great opportunity for collaboration between industry, education and AMBER researchers. The week will highlight real world transdisciplinary work, and the range of skills, backgrounds and disciplines that are required to input into the development of new technologies in the 21st century. Giving students access to Ireland’s leading materials science research facilities and scientists will inspire them to think positively about science careers and the importance of STEM to society.”

Applications to take part in the project are now open to all Transition Year until 9 February.

TechCentral Reporters