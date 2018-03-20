China’s moves against cryptocurrencies could affect blockchain growth

Clampdown opens the way for other countries to restrict technology Print Print Life

While the hype around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has sent their prices skyrocketing, some governments and companies are restricting activity to head off potential money laundering and protect consumers from a credit meltdown.

Cryptocurrencies have begun to exit once-friendly China for more open nations and other regions and businesses are beginning to impose restrictions on how – or even whether – they can be used.

Open blockchains, such as bitcoin, are only the first to be affected by increased regulatory oversight. Depending on how they’re used, permissioned blockchains, or those that are centrally administered and used for general transactions, could also be affected by the push to reign in the cryptocurrency technology.

With cheap electricity, China was once a haven for vast, power-hungry server complexes that perform the algorithmic processing for bitcoin and other blockchain-based virtual currency networks. In recent years, however, China has gradually clamped down.

China moves to clamp down

Last year, China outright banned initial coin offerings, a form of crowdfunding for cryptocurrencies, and later put the kibosh on trading in electronic currencies. More recently, the government began shutting off the power faucet for bitcoin mining pools, or large server farms that perform cryptocurrency processing.

“The market is very entrepreneurial and we’ll see the bitcoin transaction processing move elsewhere pretty quickly,” said Paul Brody, global innovation leader for blockchain at EY. “It may well boost other cryptocurrencies, especially those with a lower carbon footprint in the transaction processing work and more business and IT applications like Ethereum.”

The company running two of China’s biggest bitcoin mining pools, Bitmain and BTC, Top is the third largest mining pool, have set up mining operations in the US and Canada. And ViaBTC, the fourth largest mining pool operation, has opened facilities in Iceland and the US, according to Bloomberg News.

There are various reasons China and other countries hope to take a more hands-on regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies, which to date have existed in an oversight Wild West, according to Martha Bennett, a principal analyst at Forrester Research.

Regulatory crackdowns, however, aren’t limited to China. This week, the city of Plattsburgh, NY imposed an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining because operations chewed through its monthly allotment of electricity; it was the first time a US city has resorted to such a ban.

In January and February, hungry data centers used for cryptocurrency mining operations in Plattsburgh consumed 10% of the city’s power, forcing the city to buy additional energy on the more expensive open market. That, in turn, has driven up the cost of power for residents, according to a report by MarketInsider.

Plattsburgh has attracted cryptocurrency mining operations because its electricity costs are less than half the national average.

Dangers of cryptocurrencies

There is also a growing concern that cryptocurrency could be a threat to the current financial system through unbridled speculation and unsecured borrowing by consumers looking to purchase the virtual money.

“We have seen increasing evidence that people are borrowing to invest in cryptocurrencies, and in some cases borrowing on credit cards to invest in it,” Bennett said. “That could lead to a credit collapse.”

The price of the leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has skyrocketed to nearly $20,000 in recent weeks only to plunge to under $13,000 before recoverying to about $14,500. The second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum’s Ether, also saw its price skyrocket over the past month from $481 to more than $1,300.