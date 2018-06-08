Cerebreon wins €30,000 follow-on investment at NDRC Investor Showcase

Donegal start-up brings machine learning to insolvency sector Print Print Trade

Donegal-based Cerebreon has won €30,000 in follow-on investment at the NDRC Spring Investor Showcase.

Ten companies pitched to a panel of investors in sectors ranging from ticket software to high-end fashion sales, cybersecurity to location tagging, all looking to secure next stage investment and continue their path to growth.

Cerebreon brings machine intelligence to the insolvency sector, increasing efficiency, reducing default levels and improving net margins for all stakeholders.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “Cerebreon successfully portrayed its excellent solution to what it convincingly depicted as a global problem, standing out as the business with the most scalable opportunity.

“Although it took the judges some time to come to a decision, Cerebreon stood out as having serious potential for growth in international markets. This finishing investment will be coupled with further support from NDRC in areas including investor relations both here and abroad, helping to progress the business further.

“Throughout NDRC’s first decade of investing, the early stage efforts of entrepreneurs in Ireland have continued to deliver exciting investment propositions. We look forward to seeing this trend continue with future investments which will run later this year.”

NDRC is currently seeking startups for its upcoming investment programmes in Galway and Dublin.

NDRC sources and builds digital start-ups to invest in and work with, providing them with an integrated offering of knowledge, experience and expertise and enabling them to become market ready faster, more successfully and more efficiently than otherwise.



TechCentral Reporters