CEIA gets appy with transition year students

Twelve-week programme introduces world of mobile development to young people

SySTEM, a free app development programme for transition year students was launched today by the CEIA – Cork’s Technology Network.

The programme will run for 12 weeks, giving students will attend workshops focused on project management, software development technology, design, and marketing & sales. There will also be a competition for the best SySTEM App.

“The SySTEM programme and competition is about team work, skills across a diverse range and fun,” said said Dr Eamon Connolly, electrical & electronic engineering promotion officer, CEIA. “The teams of up to eight students have to work together to come up with a game concept but also assign roles… We believe that SySTEM is a great way to showcase IT, STEM and engineering as exciting and interesting career options for the students.”

CEIA provide free training workshops for participating teachers also, with each team being assigned an industry mentor, who supports the students with firsthand knowledge and advice in the run up to the competition final, which takes place 29 November 2016.

For more information visit www.ceia.ie.

TechCentral Reporters