CCSIO Benchmark 1.0.2

22 March 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 22-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Pipemetrics

CCSIO Benchmark is a simple drive speed checker from Swiss-based storage experts Pipemetrics. The program uses multiple combinations of options to find the fastest possible read and write speeds for a storage device.

Choose your target device, click a button and the program runs a total of 180 read tests and 120 write tests, each using a different combination of buffer size (8K, 16K, 32K, 64K, 128K, 256K, 512K, 1M, 2M, 4M, 8M, 16M), buffer count (1, 2, 4, 8, 16) and IO mode (unbuffered, unbuffered sequential, buffered sequential).

This won’t happen in a flash, but it didn’t take as long as we expected, either. Test times were typically around five minutes, depending on the device (you can cancel the current test with a click if you get bored).

The finished results are displayed as simple Read and Write graphs, each with the maximum MBps value. You can also view and save the raw data in a text report.

