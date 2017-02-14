CCleaner Professional 5.27

CCleaner Professional is the full-fat commercial edition of the classic PC cleanup and maintenance tool.

The package has all the cleaning features and functionality you know already. In just a click or two the program is scouring your hard drive and Registry, looking for web histories, application and system junk, and deleting whatever you no longer need.

CCleaner Professional takes the program further with its flexible scheduler. No need for manual operations, just set the program up to automatically run daily, weekly, monthly, even “the third week of January, March, August and November”– it’s your call.

Better still, enable the monitoring system and it watches your PC, spotting leftover files almost as soon as they’re created. Once the junk level reaches a defined threshold (200MB by default) the program can clean it up automatically, or display the junk and leave you to take control.

CCleaner Professional also offers automatic updates, ensuring you’re always running the latest edition, and if you have any issues then Premium Support should get you answers ASAP.

This is CCleaner 5.27, which is a minor release (see full changelog for more):

– Improved Firefox and Chrome History cleaning

– Improved Opera Beta cleaning

– Improved Windows 10 Support

– Improved Uninstall tool version sorting

– Updated internal architecture

– Added Foxit Reader 8.0 cleaning

– Minor GUI improvements

– Minor bug fixes