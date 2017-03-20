CCEnhancer 4.4.2

CCleaner is a powerful tool for locating and removing leftover files that might be cluttering up your hard drive. But CCleaner Enhancer (now CCEnhancer) makes it better still by adding support for more than 270 applications to the program, which means it’ll now free up even more valuable hard drive space.

The program is a tiny 269KB, and doesn’t require any installation. Simply download the file, save it somewhere convenient, then (if you have Windows Vista or 7) right-click it and select Run As Administrator. Close CCleaner if it’s running, click Download Latest, and the latest rules will be downloaded and installed.

If you’re using the portable version of CCleaner then this probably won’t work, as CCleaner Enhancer won’t be able to detect the program’s location. Click Extra > Install for Portable CCleaner instead, select the folder containing the CCleaner executable, and the new rules will be added.

These extra application definitions should work just as well as those installed by default, but if you have any problems then they’re easy to remove. Launch CCleaner Enhancer, click Extra > Delete Custom Rules and any changes made to CCleaner’s configuration will be reversed.

Note that CCleaner Enhancer is now called CCEnhancer, for legal reasons.

Version 4.4.2 brings:

– Updated Japanese, Turkish and Traditional Chinese translations.

– winapp2.ini trim feature now detects Chrome, Blink-based Opera, and Vivaldi